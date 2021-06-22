Cancel
Final Fantasy 9 animated series is apparently in the works

By Axel Metz
TechRadar
TechRadar
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Square Enix is reportedly developing an animated series based on Final Fantasy 9, the beloved PS1 entry in the series. As per a recent Kidscreen report, the project is being co-developed with French animation house Cyber Group Studios – who will also lead distribution, licensing and merchandising – and will begin production this year.

