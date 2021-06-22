Cancel
East Feliciana Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena, West Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena; West Feliciana The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi Amite County in southern Mississippi * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 901 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kirby to 7 miles east of Woodville to near Fort Adams, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Clinton, Liberty, Centreville, Woodville, Gloster, Wilson, Norwood, Wakefield, Smithdale, Spillman, Felps, Fort Adams and Crosby. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
