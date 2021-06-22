US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;89;64;65;48;Showers;WNW;9;66%;68%;3. Albuquerque, NM;95;68;97;71;A t-storm around;S;6;26%;40%;13. Anchorage, AK;65;51;66;51;Partly sunny;SSE;7;61%;34%;4. Asheville, NC;87;67;73;53;Cooler with showers;NW;6;77%;75%;4. Atlanta, GA;84;70;77;60;A couple of t-storms;NW;6;82%;64%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;84;72;80;60;Showers, not as warm;NW;9;76%;92%;3. Austin, TX;95;73;87;75;Not as...