Cam Davis outdueled Troy Merritt in a four-hole playoff to pick up his first PGA Tour win as he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit Sunday. Davis eagled 17 and birdied 18 to get into a playoff with Merritt and Joaquin Niemann, who bogeyed the first playoff hole to be eliminated. The three men were tied at 18-under after 72 holes. Alex Noren shot an eight-under 64 to finish tied for second at 17-under with Hank Lebioda.