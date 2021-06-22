Cancel
Jordyn Bahl named 2020-21 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year

Cover picture for the articlePAPILLION, Neb. (KOLN) - In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade announced on Monday Jordyn Bahl of Papillion-La Vista High School in Papillion, Neb. is the 2020-21 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year. Bahl won the award for her accomplishments on and off the field, joining an impressive group of former Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year winners who have combined for 15 gold medals and four National Championships.

