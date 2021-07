MENDOTA – The Mendota Knights of Columbus Council 2090 will be back selling sweet corn through the late summer in the city. The Mendota City Council approved use of the city lot at the corner of 8th Street & 6th Avenue every Saturday from 7/17 – 8/7 and 8/21 – 9/4. The Knights of Columbus will also be doing their annual Tootsie Roll Fund Raising at the intersection of Main & Meriden Street in September 9/17 and 9/18.