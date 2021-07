There have been countless reports of Amazon workers complaining of poor work conditions, which included some being forced into peeing in bottles. A new video on TikTok shows workers at the Amazon warehouse being warned that they were getting off work one minute before the scheduled time. People on the internet were horrified that workers were being admonished through what sounds like an intercom for leaving a minute before for their break. The video and the voice are as dystopian as you'd imagine them to be—an announcement via intercom reminding people that they couldn't slack off because they had one more productive minute left.