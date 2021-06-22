Style Guide: How To Wear A Skort
As fashion gets recycled and Gen Z falls in love with this ‘90s trend, come and learn how to style a skort. Some ‘90s trends were all about comfort. It was the grunge era, marked by loose garments, which makes skorts a transitional piece. Skorts — skirts that are shorts — have their place in the comfy fashion, but they’re still feminine and democratic. They fall in the category of feminine symbolism of clothing, representing the beginnings of a shift in how women dress.womanlylive.com