Style Guide: How To Wear A Skort

By WomanlyLive_Team
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 17 days ago
As fashion gets recycled and Gen Z falls in love with this ‘90s trend, come and learn how to style a skort. Some ‘90s trends were all about comfort. It was the grunge era, marked by loose garments, which makes skorts a transitional piece. Skorts — skirts that are shorts — have their place in the comfy fashion, but they’re still feminine and democratic. They fall in the category of feminine symbolism of clothing, representing the beginnings of a shift in how women dress.

Womanly Live

Womanly Live

New York City, NY
Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

