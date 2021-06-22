Cancel
NFL

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
 17 days ago
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes. Schools recruiting top athletes...

