Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kraken hires former Lightning forward J.T. Brown, a champion of diversity and inclusion, as TV analyst

By Geoff Baker
The Spokesman-Review
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly hired Seattle Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown never considered himself an activist early in his 365-game NHL playing career. Then came the 2016 death of Philando Castile in Brown’s native Minnesota and acquittal the following year of the police officer who shot him while he sat in a car with his girlfriend and daughter. That same year, in October 2017, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward raised his fist during the pregame playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest police brutality and racism.

www.spokesman.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#College Hockey#Black People#Lightning#Seattle Kraken#The Anaheim Ducks#Hall Of Fame#Swedish#Fan Inclusion Committee#Tampa Bay#Ahl#Zoom#Ushl#Nhl Com#Blackness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
NHL
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Seattle, WAsiouxlandnews.com

Former Muskies coach Hakstol hired by Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE, WA. — Former Sioux City Musketeer bench boss Dave Hakstol has been hired by the Seattle Kraken as the first head coach in franchise history. Hakstol spent four years with the Muskies in the late 90's before going on to a successful career at the University of North Dakota.
NHLMyNorthwest.com

NHL analyst: Why Seattle Kraken are ‘in good hands’ with Dave Hakstol

The Seattle Kraken made a big announcement on Thursday, naming former University of North Dakota and Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as the first head coach in the history of the franchise. After a stellar run in the college ranks, Hakstol was hired by Philadelphia in 2015 and spent three-plus...
NHLClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings hire former Avalanche forward Alex Tanguay as assistant coach

DETROIT – Alex Tanguay is joining the Detroit Red Wings as an assistant coach. Red Wings fans of course remember Tanguay as a thorn in Detroit’s side when he played wing for the Colorado Avalanche between 1999 and 2006. Tanguay helped the Avs win the Stanley Cup in 2001 when he scored 21 points in 23 playoff games.
NHLNBC Sports

Our Line Starts podcast: Islanders, Lightning Game 7; Kraken hires Hakstol

Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Anson Carter discuss whether the Lightning can win a game 7 without Nikita Kucherov. They believe the Canadiens are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Plus, they breakdown whether Dave Hakstol and the Kraken can replicate Vegas’ early success. Start-5:45 – Lightning and Isles headed to game...
NHLqueenannenews.com

Seattle Kraken announce hire of first head coach

The Seattle Kraken announced last week the hiring of Dave Hakstol as the first head coach in team history. Joining the Kraken denotes Hakstol’s 26th consecutive season as a head or assistant coach, serving across the NHL, NCAA and USHL. He joins Seattle from the Toronto Maple Leafs where he was an assistant coach.
NHLDurango Herald

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - It only took scoring once for the Tampa Bay Lightning to strike twice and repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Backstopped by their star goaltender and the only two Tampa Bay players on the ice without their name on the Cup, the Lightning won it all for the second time in 10 months by beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
NHLKOMO News

Kraken hire McFarland, Leach as first assistant coaches

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have hired Paul McFarland and Jay Leach as the first two assistants for head coach Dave Hakstol. McFarland joins the Kraken from the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League and will be responsible for Seattle’s forwards and power play. Leach was most recently...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Seattle Kraken Hire Paul McFarland

Not only have the Seattle Kraken hired Jay Leach as reported yesterday, but Paul McFarland will also be joining Dave Hakstol’s bench as an assistant coach for the expansion team. Both men were officially introduced today, and Hakstol released a short statement:. We’re very excited to add two talented hockey...
NHLBoston Herald

Jay Leach hired by Seattle Kraken

The expansion Seattle Kraken made official on Tuesday its hiring of now former Providence Bruins coach Jay Leach as an assistant on head coach Dave Hakstol’s inaugural staff. Leach was hired along with Paul McFarland, who worked with Hakstol on Mike Babcock’s Toronto Maple Leaf staff. Now, not only are...
Hockeyajournalofmusicalthings.com

Celine Dion causes an international hockey incident

Celine Dion was born and raised in Quebec, right? Therefore, you’d suppose that she has Montreal Canadiens blood running through her body. Well, um, not quite. And we now have accusations of sedition. Dion, of course, became legendary for her resident performances in Los Vegas. For a while, she was...
NHLkfgo.com

NHL-Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

(Reuters) -The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a magical run by...
NFLNFL

Buccaneers celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup win

It's been a year of celebration for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their Super Bowl LV victory. More cause for commemoration came Wednesday, as the Buccaneers joined in the revelry of the Tampa Bay Lightning's 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup in five games and offered their congratulations.
Washington StateThe Spokesman-Review

Pac-12 stock report: ASU churns toward 2021 season, Tuimoloau to Ohio State, Kliavkoff’s low profile, Washington’s new date with Michigan

Commentary on Pac-12 developments, on and off the field …. The ethical situation remains decidedly suboptimal for the Arizona State Sun Devils after reports that they hosted recruits during the COVID dead period and are under NCAA investigation. But from a competitive standpoint, the Sun Devils are in fine shape...

Comments / 0

Community Policy