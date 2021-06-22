Kick off summer with a seasonal read

Klara and the Sun , Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf 978-0-59331-817-1, $28.00, 320pp, hc) March 2021. Over the last couple of years, it’s been surprising to see literary authors of the calibre of Jeanette Winterson and Ian McEwan, with their respective novels Frankissstein (which I reviewed in 2019) and Machines Like Me, raise concerns about machine consciousness. Compared to climate change, pandemics, or the fallout from late-stage capitalism, the robot-apocalypse is not something that keeps me up at night. Yet Winterson and McEwan have argued that, as a society, we’ve underestimated the ethical and social implications of manufacturing a whole new species. To quote Winterson: “We’re going to share the planet with a self-created non-biological lifeform smarter than we are! Well done, human race!” Their voices have now been joined by Nobel Prize laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, who deliberately did not read either Frankissstein or Machines Like Me, but whose eighth novel, Klara and the Sun, portrays a future where the class divide is further widened by artificial consciousness and genetic splicing.