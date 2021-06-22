Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Kick off summer with a seasonal read

By Rachel Baker rachelb@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing helps you sink into that summer state of mind like a perfect summer read. Here is a list of books set in summer that may be the perfect complement to the heat wave set to hit the Inland Northwest this week, so you can at least imagine you’re sweating profusely in some picturesque fictional world.

www.spokesman.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah Levy
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
E. Lockhart
Person
Betty Smith
Person
Ryan
Person
William Faulkner
Person
Barbara Kingsolver
Person
Edith Wharton
Person
Ian Mcewan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prodigal Summer#One Summer#A Haunting#Paralysis#Midwestern#British#Southern Gothic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Related
Winters, CADaily Republic

Zapato Viejo to kick off Summer Concerts at the Gazebo

WINTERS — The Winters Friends of the Library group invites everyone to kick off their Fourth of July weekend with a free outdoor concert by Zapato Viejo, a seven-piece Latin band, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rotary Park Gazebo, on Main Street at Railroad Avenue in front of the Community Center.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Revive at Five to kick off summer music with SunsAh406

Fresh from winning the Montana Battle of the Bands, SunsAh406 takes the stage at Pioneer Park 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, to launch this summer’s Revive at Five. Once again, free live music will rock the gulch every Wednesday night in July and August. It may look and...
Island County, WASouth Whidbey Herald

‘Read and Create Space’ event series kicks off Wednesday

Bookworms and art lovers are in for a treat this summer, as Whidbey Island Macaroni Kid and the Whidbey Island Arts Council are sponsoring a new event series beginning Wednesday, June 30. Whidbey Island Macaroni Kid publisher Amy Hannold and Whidbey Island Arts Council board member Therese Kingsbury organized the...
Fitchburg, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Concerts at McKee kicks off performance season

Live music and food from local vendors attracted dozens to McKee Farms Park on Monday, June 21, for the start of the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce’s summer concert series Concerts at McKee. Madison-based Lynda & the ZEROS headlined the event, while Madison Music Foundry youth band Slag also seized the...
Dayton, TNrheaheraldnews.com

Summer Nights Concert Series kicks off on Friday

The Nokian Tyres Summer Nights 2021 Concert Series returns to downtown Dayton this year, beginning on Friday. Every Friday night in July you can enjoy some of the area’s best music free of charge at the historic Rhea County Courthouse outdoor stage from 6 until 9 p.m. “We are very...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

6 new paperbacks, all tempting choices for lazy summer afternoons

The worst of the heat has dissipated (at least for now? Please?), which means we can all stop complaining about the weather and turn our attention to summer reading. Here are six new paperbacks, all potentially compelling choices for lazy afternoons. “Quitter: A Memoir of Drinking, Relapse, and Recovery” by...
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Charlevoix Summer Concerts Kick Off Thursday!

Catch the first summer concert live on the lake Thursday July 1st!. Grab a blanket, bring some snacks and sit down on the grass in front of the East Park Odmark Performance Pavilion in downtown Charlevoix!. Performances will be every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. And don’t forget...
Emlenton, PAexplore venango

Emlenton Summer Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – This year’s Emlenton Summer Festival will kick off on Friday, July 9, and run through the weekend. Held annually the second weekend in July, Emlenton Summer Festival has a range of fun for the entire family. Festival events begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday with area-wide...
Chatham, MACape Cod Chronicle

Brattle Book Store Owner Details The Quest For Rare Books

CHATHAM – Ever wondered what it's like to be behind the scenes at the PBS long running hit program Antiques Roadshow? Ken Gloss, owner of Boston's renowned Brattle Book Shop, one of America's oldest and largest antiquarian bookstores, regaled 45 attendees with stories of rare book appraisals, sales and the Roadshow at a lively virtual program on rare books sponsored recently by the Eldredge Public Library.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

QUIZ: Can You Guess These Acclaimed Books By Their 1-Star Reviews?

If you ever want to read some truly unhelpful reviews, take a look at the Goodreads or Amazon page of a book commonly assigned in high school and scroll to the 1 star section. I get it: sometimes the books assigned just don’t match the average teenager’s interests (or reading level). But it is entertaining to see a classic work of literature be so thoroughly misunderstood.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Ian Mond Reviews Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

Klara and the Sun , Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf 978-0-59331-817-1, $28.00, 320pp, hc) March 2021. Over the last couple of years, it’s been surprising to see literary authors of the calibre of Jeanette Winterson and Ian McEwan, with their respective novels Frankissstein (which I reviewed in 2019) and Machines Like Me, raise concerns about machine consciousness. Compared to climate change, pandemics, or the fallout from late-stage capitalism, the robot-apocalypse is not something that keeps me up at night. Yet Winterson and McEwan have argued that, as a society, we’ve underestimated the ethical and social implications of manufacturing a whole new species. To quote Winterson: “We’re going to share the planet with a self-created non-biological lifeform smarter than we are! Well done, human race!” Their voices have now been joined by Nobel Prize laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, who deliberately did not read either Frankissstein or Machines Like Me, but whose eighth novel, Klara and the Sun, portrays a future where the class divide is further widened by artificial consciousness and genetic splicing.
Family RelationshipsThe Spokesman-Review

Front Porch: Readers tend to raise readers

The photo tells the story. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss opens across Alex’s lap. He beams because he’s the designated reader. Ethan clutches 6-week-old Sam. Ethan smiles because he’s the chosen baby-holder. With neither baby nor book to hold, Zach sits glumly chin in hand, pondering his new role as middle child.
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Announcing International Release of 'iGirl' New Electronic Opera by Roger Doyle

ANNOUNCING THE INTERNATIONAL RELEASE OF iGIRL A NEW ELECTRONIC OPERA BY IRISH COMPOSER ROGER DOYLE WITH LIBRETTO BY CELEBRATED IRISH PLAYWRIGHT MARINA CARR. iGirl Explores Female Grief, Sacrifice & Heroism Featuring Characters Joan of Arc, Antigone, Jocasta and Others. Irish label Silverdoor announces the Friday 6th August 2021 international release...
WildlifeThe Spokesman-Review

Review: Search for ‘Loneliest Whale’ offers lessons for internet age

“The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” is not your average nature documentary. In the hands of documentarian Joshua Zeman, who has tackled urban legends and serial killers in his work (“Cropsey,” “The Killing Season”), this film is a nature mystery, an unanswered question that needs to be solved. So, Zeman sets out to answer this question, despite unbelievable odds, and like most incredible explorations into the deep, the journey is surprising, though not without reward.
Books & Literaturekwbu.org

Likely Stories : Thirst, by Mary Oliver

I’m Jim McKeown, welcome to Likely Stories, a weekly review of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. According to Wikipedia. “Mary Jane Oliver passed on January 17, 2019. She was an American poet who won the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize. Her work is inspired by nature, rather than the human world, stemming from her lifelong passion for solitary walks in the wild. In 2007 she was declared to be the country's best-selling poet.” (Wikipedia) I felt a kinship with her works, and I miss her every day.
Entertainmentimdb.com

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes’ Loving Doc Captures a Rare Moment in Rock History

Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” is a documentary (his first) by a man whose previous musical tributes include a glam-rock fantasia that gave David Bowie the “Citizen Kane” treatment, a “Mishima”-esque kaleidoscope that refracted Bob Dylan through the infinity mirror of his own myth, and an underground Karen Carpenter biopic that cast the late singer as a literal Barbie doll. It makes Haynes’ choice to make a comparatively straightforward non-fiction movie about his favorite band is a curious one, and it calls implicit attention to the kind of artistic intentionality that most womb-to-tomb music docs only highlight in their subjects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy