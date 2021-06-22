After pandemic pause, Habitat for Humanity to resume indoor home repairs
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland is resuming indoor repairs through its Critical Home Repair program after putting the program on hold for more than a year. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the program – which partners with low-income homeowners to provide necessary repairs such as patching roof leaks and installing ramps – had been only conducting repairs on home exteriors for the safety of staff and homeowners.www.sunjournal.com