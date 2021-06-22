Travel-Ready Freeze-Dried Dog Foods

When I want to eat healthy, I whip up a stir fry. After prep and cook time, it takes about 20 minutes, from counter to table. So that got me to thinking… can’t we do the same thing for our dogs? This recipe is a bit different than the one I make for myself. For one, there are no spices in this Beef and Rice Stir Fry Dog Food Recipe. And you won’t find any soy sauce in it either. You’ll notice that I’ve added fresh garlic to my recipe. If you don’t feel comfortable giving your dog garlic, you can leave it out without affecting the end result.