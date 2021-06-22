Cancel
Travel-Ready Freeze-Dried Dog Foods

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet Joy + Co.'s Fresh Freeze-Dried Meals are travel-friendly, nutrient-dense and conveniently packaged, and they are full of value for households that want to participate in summer activities with their dog. The meals are made by freeze-drying high-quality fresh proteins, grains and vegetables and this process retains 97% of the vitamins and minerals. With the benefits of kibble and the health benefits of fresh food, these meals for dogs stay fresh up to 24 months without needing a fridge or freezer.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Vitamins#Freeze Drying
Comments / 0

Community Policy