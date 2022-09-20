ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Charges Park Ranger Near Mammoth Hot Springs

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agYE8_0abRtZK700

Source: Youtube channel Jaw dawg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOgcD_0abRtZK700

Source: Youtube channel Jaw dawg

Here is a video that demonstrates once again how level-headed, calm, and in control Yellowstone Park rangers must be.  We don't know about you, but we'd probably need a change of uniform if we were in his place.

The video was filmed near Mammoth Hot Springs, and shows a Park Ranger tending to traffic as well as monitoring the approach of a large grizzly bear.  The bear is favoring one of his front paws, suggesting that it has been injured or is painful to walk on.  The bear looks back and forth at the road, busy as ever with Yellowstone tourists when it decides to charge at the park ranger.

Source: Youtube channel Jaw dawg

It proves to be a bluff charge, but there's no way of knowing whether that was the grizzly's intention all along or if he decided better of it halfway through its charge.  But it might just be a blessing for the ranger that the bear was only running on three legs, slowing him down a bit.

Then, once the bear's bluff charge is stalled, the park ranger fires some shots at it - almost certainly employing bean bags or rubber non-lethal rounds in order to further deter the bear from attacking again.  Before long, the bear decides that it really isn't worth it and runs back into the trees, much to the shock and entertainment of the family filming.

See the whole video below!

