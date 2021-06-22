Cancel
Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot four times

By Chris Tomasson
Pioneer Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is expected to make a “full recovery” after being wounded Monday during a shooting in Washington D.C., the team announced. Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that Twyman, a sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, was visiting a family member in his native Washington when he was shot four times while in a vehicle. Rosenhaus said he sustained superficial exit wounds and will not need surgery.

