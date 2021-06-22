Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot four times

It won't be long now Bills Mafia. Training camp starts in less than four weeks and it's safe to say that 2021 is one of the most anticipated seasons in Buffalo Bills' history. Stefon Diggs was arguably the best trade acquisition in Buffalo sports history. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) as he and quarterback Josh Allen led one of the best offenses in the NFL; on the way to an AFC East division title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.