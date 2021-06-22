Eduardo Cupid reveals he has been diagnosed with skin cancer
Mexican actor and singer Eduardo Cabetillo He was diagnosed with skin cancer after being exposed to excessive sunlight for many years. Even the husband BB Cayton Shared the news in a video posted on YouTube channel Of his daughters Ana Paula Y Alejandra Cupid. When he received his diagnosis, although the cupboard did not provide details of the treatment he was following or his current condition, he called on all people to protect their skin.www.theclevelandamerican.com