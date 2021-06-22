Lego 'Star Wars' Prime Day Deals: Get Mandalorian Razor Crest for $52 Less, Resistance A-Wing With $11 Discount!

During their first ever LEGO CON, the brick building company officially revealed three new Star Wars sets based on the second season of The Mandalorian. Though word of these may have leaked out a bit earlier, during their first annual LEGO CON event, fans were treated to an official look at three new Star Wars sets that will be launching on August 1st. All of them are based on the second season of The Mandalorian, which will allow fans to recreate some of their favorite moments from the show: