Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

10 Irresistible Blu-Ray Prime Day Deals You Shouldn’t Miss Adding To Your Queue

By Kelsey Mulvey
Forbes
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. If you ever owned a LaserDisc player in the 1990s, you might appreciate this analogy: It’s almost time to flip Amazon...

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ringwald
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Emilio Estevez
Person
Ally Sheedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irresistible#Prime Day#Television#Laserdiscs#Hbo#K Ultra Hd Blu Ray#Jurassic World#The Breakfast Club#The Rings Extended Cut#Rings#The James Bond Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
ShoppingEngadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get today

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day may have came and went earlier this week, but...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

65 Macy's Fourth of July Deals You Don’t Want to Miss — Treat Yourself on a Budget

INC International Concepts Cotton Smocked-Waist Midi Dress ($59, originally $100 (with code FOURTH)) INC International Concepts Cotton Smocked-Waist Midi Dress. Sperry Women's Crest Vibe Memory-Foam Lace-Up Fashion Sneakers ($36, originally $60) Sperry Women's Crest Vibe Memory-Foam Lace-Up Fashion Sneakers. Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette ($25, originally $49) Urban Decay...
TV & Videosiowapublicradio.org

Dear Emmy Voters And TV Lovers, Here's What You Shouldn't Miss

As a critic who loves glitzy awards shows and celebrations of great work, I find the Emmy season feels a bit like Christmas and the Super Bowl rolled into one, glorious package. But it can be ruined if the folks handing out the big awards make the wrong picks. Just...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

You Can Get This Boho Midi Skirt as an After-Prime Day Deal with a Hidden Coupon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. A warm, sunny day calls for cute summer essentials, from maxi dresses to flowy skirts and beyond. If you didn't have time to shop during Amazon Prime Day for summer must-haves, you don't have to worry! Amazon is still dropping so many deals on comfy, breezy clothing that'll be perfect for 80-degree weather, and the Merokeety Boho Midi Skirt is one that should be on your radar. The "stunning" long skirt is currently on sale with a hidden 15 percent-off coupon, bringing the price down to just $27.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Can't Miss Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day is over, but if you're looking for new sunglasses, you don't want to miss these deals on Ray-Bans! Right now, you can snag huge discounts on Ray-Ban designer sunglasses -- some for more than $75 off -- with post-Prime Day deals. The eyewear brand launched in the...
Video GamesIGN

Steam Summer Sale 2021: All the Best Game Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Steam's ongoing summer sale might just be the digital distribution platform's biggest sale yet, with hundreds of deals available at heavily discounted prices. Games from a wide variety of genres, from both AAA publishers as well as indie studios, are available at massive discounts. Steam Summer Sale 2021 kicked off on June 24, and is set to go on until July 8. Here are the best game deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2021.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Finding You’ Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Lionsgate Home Entertainment have announced an August 10th release date for the young adult film Finding You on Blu-ray and DVD. Based on the bestselling novel There You’ll Find Me by...
LifestyleDigital Trends

You won’t believe this air fryer deal – Amazon isn’t done with Prime Day

Food enthusiasts who missed the discounts of Prime Day for potential additions to their kitchen shouldn’t be upset, as there’s still a chance to take advantage of amazing offers from Amazon. For example, certain air fryer deals are still available, such as this $50 discount for the 6-quart version of the NuWave Brio that brings the air fryer’s price down to just $100 from its original price of $150.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Universal movies to stream on Amazon after Peacock

Universal Pictures' new live-action movies will stream on Amazon's video service after they're available on the studio's sibling service Peacock, a complicated pact that upends the traditional pay-TV output deal for films. Comcast Corp.-owned Universal earlier this week disclosed a five-year deal starting in 2022 to send its movies —...
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV Sign Multi-Year Licensing Deal With Universal

Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV have inked a multi-year licensing deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, bringing blockbusters like “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “F9” to the company’s streaming platforms. Under the new agreement, Prime Video will will have an exclusive pay-one window for UFEG’s slate of live-action films in...
Moviesflickdirect.com

Space Jam 4K Ultra HD Review

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love Bugs Bunny and Warner Bros. cashed in on his popularity. In 1988, Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) directed a movie that changed the world of animation called Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Combining live-action footage with animation was a new concept that stunned and enthralled audiences and critics alike. Four years later another genre-mixing movie, Cool World, brought a darker and more mature perspective while blending these two mediums together. Then, in 1996, Warner Bros. Animation made Space Jam; a movie that paired beloved Looney Tunes characters with Basketball and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame player, Michael Jordan. With a second film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, heading to movie theaters this month, Warner Bros. decided to release the original Space Jam on 4K UHD; in stores now.
TV & VideosPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Will Stream on Amazon Prime

Life finds a way... to stream online. Jurassic World: Dominion is still scheduled to open in theaters next summer. After that, though, it will head to Amazon’s Prime Video service, part of a new deal between its distributor, Universal Pictures, and the online retail giant. According to a press release Prime Video “will have an exclusive pay-one window for [Universal]’s slate of live-action films in the U.S. starting with the 2022 release slate and will also receive rights to a package of [Universal]’s library movies.”
Moviestrekmovie.com

Paramount Releasing Star Trek: TOS Movies 4K/UHD Blu-ray Set [UPDATED]

The news keeps on coming for Star Trek home media. Following Wednesday’s earlier announcement that Paramount is remastering the Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Paramount+, they announced more ways to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the franchise. Original Series 4K Movies Collection. Paramount just announced that...
Internetmediapost.com

Up The Amazon: Prime Day Sales Rose, But Not As Much As Ad Spend

Email marketers that are fighting to hang on to their budgets should take a look at statistics in Q2 Amazon Benchmarks, a study released Thursday by Perpetua. They can see what they’re up against. Brands increased their attributed spend for Amazon sponsored product ads by 95% in Q2 YoY. But...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Tomorrow War’: Amazon Reportedly Planning a Sequel to the Sci-fi Monster Movie

Paramount and Skydance’s sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and I was personally delighted to discover over the weekend that it’s a hell of a good time. It’s big silly fun with a lot of heart, centered on a future war with aliens that citizens in the present are drafted into. And make no mistake, it’s a MONSTER MOVIE.
MoviesCollider

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' 4K and Blu-Ray Release Brings the Evil to Your Home

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will get a special release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD this August 24, so you can add the latest Warren case to your cursed horror shelves. It's worth noting, though, that while there are many juicy extras in both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases, the DVD version comes only with a short documentary added. There’s also no official information about deleted or alternated scenes included in any of the releases. The latest Conjuring movie will also be available to purchase on VOD platforms beginning July 23.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

‘Manifest’ Is Showing That Netflix Can Be Gamed

If you’ve turned on Netflix lately, you have noticed a singular show planted at #1 at all times, at least in the US. That would be Manifest, the NBC mystery series that was cancelled after three seasons, and #SaveManifest fans have been trying to prevent its demise ever since. It’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy