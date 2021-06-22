10 Irresistible Blu-Ray Prime Day Deals You Shouldn’t Miss Adding To Your Queue

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. A warm, sunny day calls for cute summer essentials, from maxi dresses to flowy skirts and beyond. If you didn't have time to shop during Amazon Prime Day for summer must-haves, you don't have to worry! Amazon is still dropping so many deals on comfy, breezy clothing that'll be perfect for 80-degree weather, and the Merokeety Boho Midi Skirt is one that should be on your radar. The "stunning" long skirt is currently on sale with a hidden 15 percent-off coupon, bringing the price down to just $27.