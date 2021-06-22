Coggon residents share sigh of relief after manhunt ends

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Coggon was very quiet Monday morning after residents were told to stay inside and lock their doors. Law enforcement was searching for a man who shot a Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy multiple times at a Casey’s. Once word got around about Stanley Donahue’s arrest, residents said they all shared a collective sigh of relief. Having gone from fearing for their neighbors, family, and friends, and now they are able to return to normal.