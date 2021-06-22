Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Do we have to learn to live with Covid-19?

By Anushka Asthana
The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new wave of Covid-19 cases is threatening to disrupt another summer in the UK as the government extends restrictions for England into July amid concern about the rate of spread of the Delta variant. The Guardian’s health editor, Sarah Boseley, tells Anushka Asthana that this time around we are...

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Learn To Live#Uk#Guardian#Americana#Itv#Cnbc#Pfizer Sky#Royal School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Javid warns UK has to learn to live with Covid but 19 July will be start of ‘exciting new journey’

New health secretary Sajid Javid has warned the UK will have to learn to live with Covid as he said he was confident lockdown restrictions in England could be lifted on 19 July. The date would mark “not only the end of the line, but the start of an exciting new journey for our country,” he said. In his first official appearance in his new role, he told MPs that ministers see no reason to delay beyond the middle of next month, adding: “We owe it to the British people … not to wait a moment longer than we...
Public HealthNY Daily News

Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions, says UK must learn to live with virus

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled that he planned on lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and mask mandates, later this month. Instead of government action, Johnson insisted that people will need to take “personal responsibility” as the country lifts its strict lockdown...
Public Healthcoachellavalleyweekly.com

Reflections After the Wuhan Virus: What Have We Learned

In this first print issue of CVWeekly since March 2020, I think it helps to reflect on the past to see what we have learned so we never go through this horrid experience again. How did we succumb to the severest restrictions ever inflicted on us by our governors, mayors, supervisors, or unelected health advisors? What I have learned from the year in quarantine is that similar to what the government has done with the science of cannabis, they have also disseminating false information on the Wuhan virus to the detriment of America.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson should let international body write Covid travel rules, says Tony Blair

Boris Johnson and other leaders should allow the World Health Organisation (WHO) to create a global standard for Covid travel rules to revive the sector, said Tony Blair.The former prime minister said it was time for the WHO to create “uniformity” in the rules by which passengers prove their Covid status to end the chaos over international travel.“The global confusion on travel requires a global solution,” said Mr Blair. “The world cannot begin to recover from Covid without people being able to move around again. This can only be done through a common global solution.”It comes as Mr Johnson’s government...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid-19 unlocking: Freedom? Not quite yet – we will have to wait and see

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted he remains committed to lifting the remaining Covid restrictions that still blight our everyday lives. However, in a typical Johnsonian flourish the promise came with the proviso that some “extra precautions” will remain. The Prime Minister’s insistence that 19 July will be “freedom day”...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

STEPHEN GLOVER: Unlocking after Covid is Boris Johnson's Falklands moment. Like Mrs Thatcher, he MUST now hold firm

My new hero is Heiko Maas, Germany's foreign minister and a member of the Social Democratic Party, which broadly corresponds to the moderate wing of the Labour Party. Earlier this week, Mr Maas said there were no political or legal justifications for maintaining coronavirus restrictions in Germany once the whole adult population has been offered a jab. This target is expected to be reached by the end of the month.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
Cleveland Jewish News

What do COVID-19 and Shabbat have in common?

We’re moving full speed ahead back into life. As much as I’ve wanted things to return to “normal,” whatever that is, I do want to pump the brakes a little. Or at least hit the pause button now and then. I liked the slowness of COVID time, being able to...
EntertainmentWallpaper*

What have we learned from Scotland’s Architecture Fringe?

Scotland’s Architecture Fringe is a relatively new festival of the urban environment. It started in 2016 and recently launched its fifth edition, having turned from annual to biennial in 2019. With output and international travel restricted by the pandemic, organisers and audience had to adapt, but this did not stop the debate flourishing around big questions concerning the building and design industry, Scottish architecture and beyond. This year’s theme, ‘(Un)learning’, challenges perceptions and behaviours and promotes a revisiting of architecture’s values through open dialogue and architecture activism. With the first set of events now behind us, there’s more to come later in the year from the festival’s team, in the form of publications and talks. We caught up with co-founder and co-director Andy Summers, to discuss what we’ve learned so far from this year’s Architecture Fringe and what more we can look forward to.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Johnson’s gamble with Covid: Politics Weekly podcast

Heather Stewart is joined by Sonia Sodha to discuss the government’s announcement that most coronavirus restrictions in England will end on 19 July. Plus, after last week’s win in Batley and Spen, Labour feels emboldened. How does Keir Starmer use this victory to his advantage?. On Monday, Boris Johnson confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy