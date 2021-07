Damon Dash and Jay-Z have been going at it in court after it was reported that Dash was attempting to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. The legal saga resulted in Hov and his team successfully filed to block the auction of the album as a non-fungible token but Dash insisted that he never tried to sell the album. Instead, he was trying to sell his third of the record label, which includes his shares on Jay-Z's debut album.