‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ among Peabody winners
June 21 (UPI) — The 81st Peabody Awards began Monday and “Ted Lasso” and the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” among the first winners. Both shows won in the entertainment category for the annual celebration “of 30 stories that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day,” according to Peabody’s website. Other award categories include news, documentary, podcast, radio, arts, children and youth, public service and multimedia programming.gephardtdaily.com