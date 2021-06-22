Cancel
‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ among Peabody winners

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 21 (UPI) — The 81st Peabody Awards began Monday and “Ted Lasso” and the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” among the first winners. Both shows won in the entertainment category for the annual celebration “of 30 stories that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day,” according to Peabody’s website. Other award categories include news, documentary, podcast, radio, arts, children and youth, public service and multimedia programming.

Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Stephen Colbert on being back on stage

Two weeks ago, on June 14, the star of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” returned to his workplace, the 400-person Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, whose seats had been empty for 460 days. More than 20,000 requested tickets. Attendance required proof of vaccination. They were there for much...
MoviesGamespot

Watch LOTR Actors Try To Stump Stephen Colbert With Obscure Middle-earth Trivia

Late night TV host Stephen Colbert is known for being a Lord of the Rings super-fan, and his knowledge was put to the test recently by actors from the series and director Peter Jackson himself. Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played Merry and Pippin in the series, appeared on Colbert's late night show this week to promote their new podcast, The Friendship Onion. As part of their appearance, they quizzed Colbert on The Lord of the Rings, while Jackson, too, jumped in video a video call to try to stump Colbert.
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Stephen Colbert relied on his wife’s laughter to get him through “Late Show” broadcasts from his home

For much of the last 15 months, while the world struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephen Colbert hosted CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” from home. Colbert is now back doing the successful late-night show before a live audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. Colbert talks about “The Late Show,” the necessity of collaborating with an audience, his family and more in an interview with John Dickerson for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast June 27.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Stephen Colbert completes his hobbit collection by answering Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd's riddles

Of all the stellar casting in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings trilogy, perhaps none is so enduringly pitch-perfect than the adorable double act of Dominic Monaghan (Merry) and Billy Boyd (Pippin). The pair of hobbit cousins have remained tight in the 20 years since The Fellowship Of The Ring laid waste to the world’s box offices, appearing on Tuesday’s Late Show to promote their new podcast, The Friendship Onion. And while, sadly, it appears that their venture is not in fact a satirical fake news program about Middle Earth, the duo did spend most of their two segments trying to stump self-confessed Tolkien “superfan” Colbert, with the promise of a priceless prize concealed in Monaghan’s pocket. Sorry, “pocketses.”
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Improv king Stephen Colbert commits to a bit, but Evil's Katja Herbers one-upped him by stabbing a guy

Making her first-ever U.S. late-night appearance (eat your heart out, Arjen Lubach), Evil actress Katja Herbers was (as noted in our own Saloni Gajjar’s review of the newly relocated Paramount Plus series) effortlessly charming. You know, despite confessing to onstage assault with a deadly weapon. Or, hey, maybe because of it. She is shown in a clip from the supernatural (or is it?!) series from The Good Wife/The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King matter-of-factly confessing to doing something terrible while talking to her character’s increasingly freaked out therapist (Kurt Fuller). But Evil’s trio of paranormal (or is it?!) heroes routinely deal with some genuinely creepy and nefarious people (like Michael Emerson’s possibly satanic nemesis), so Herbers’ forensic psychologist may have had her reasons.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

The Late Late Show

How ‘The Late Late Show’ Booked Prince Harry for First Sit-Down. “The get of the century,” is how FYC virtual panel moderator RuPaul described James Corden and his Late Late Show landing Prince Harry for his first sit-down interview since moving to Montecito…. TV News. Jun 24, 2021 9:30 am.
SoccerPopculture

Jason Sudeikis Confirmed to Be Dating 'Ted Lasso' Actress

Jason Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell were photographed together for the first time since rumors they are dating surfaced in February. At that time, multiple sources said the two were not serious yet, but the latest pictures hint that things are heating up. The two first met while making Horrible Bosses 2 in 2014.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel bid farewell to Conan, pump gossip from former O'Brien collaborator Brian Stack

"Ladies and gentlemen, today marks a bittersweet milestone in the legacy of late night, because after 28 years and 4,368 episodes, Conan O'Brien's late night run is ending," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show on CBS. O'Brien spent the first 17 years at NBC before moving to TBS, an "amazing tenure" that "started back in 1993, when he began hosting Late Night at the tender age of 9. Following a rocky puberty, he moved on to The Tonight Show, and then spent 11 years at Conan on TBS, not to mention his brief spinoffs Conan: SVU, Conan the Tank Engine, and Conarcos. Tonight is his last show, but like a kid who keeps saying he's running away, he'll be back before you know it with a new weekly show on HBO Max."
POTUSThe Guardian

Stephen Colbert: ‘Britney told the judge: they’re not that innocent’

Stephen Colbert kicked off Thursday’s Late Show with news that a New York appellate court suspended the law license of infamous Trump acolyte Rudy Giuliani for peddling “demonstrably false and misleading statements to the courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for Donald J Trump”.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Harvey Keitel tells Stephen Colbert the winding tale of how he finally won his wife over

Harvey Keitel has worked with some great directors during his half-century in the entertainment business, but Stephen Colbert noted the iconic actor’s career-long penchant for working with promising first-timers. As the two sat down for Wednesday’s Late Show (with Keitel resplendent in an all-black suit and open toed sandals, because New York is sweltering, and he’s Harvey Keitel), Colbert ran down the neophyte directors fortunate enough to have Keitel on set for their first films. Martin Scorsese, Paul Schrader, Ridley Scott, Quentin Tarantino—maybe you’ve heard of them? As Keitel told Colbert, his knack for spotting potential in a director is akin to love at first sight, explaining of his attraction to these then-untested filmmakers, “There’s something that takes place between you and that girl.” (Keitel also added Jane Campion to Colbert’s list, even though, technically, The Piano was the New Zealand director’s third feature. What are you going to do, argue with Harvey Keitel?)
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Ted Lasso’ Editors on the Series’ Unexpected Joys and Challenges: ‘I Cry Editing This Show’

One summer ago, when the nation was fatigued from endless new cycles and in the thick of a deadly pandemic, a little comedy called “Ted Lasso” dropped on the AppleTV+ platform with a fairly normal debut series trajectory. And then the deafening buzz began when comfort-seekers latched onto mustachioed soccer coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his unfazed, majestically optimistic outlook on life and work, even carving a portion of his day to impose whimsical wisdoms to his scrappy English team and also make delicious biscuits to win over his furtive new employer, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

I wanted to hate Ted Lasso — but it broke my defenses

Earlier this month I upgraded to an iPhone 12, and was rewarded with a free year of Apple TV Plus. While I’ve heard very little buzz about most of the services content offering, bar the odd exception like The Morning Show, one show that I’ve heard almost unanimous praise for is Ted Lasso (so loved that Apple green-lit Ted Lasso season 2 and 3 at the same time) — a show I seriously doubted before hitting play.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Is Jimmy Kimmel Live new tonight, July 7?

Late night TV options have been few and far between this week. What should fans expect to see tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!?. The Fourth of July holiday means a hiatus fan-favorite shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. But Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been on its own schedule.

