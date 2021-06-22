Michael Bisping Remains Certain Darren Till Will Win UFC Title

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shared a photo and a video of the man who allegedly punched him last weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bisping took to his social media last week to say that someone punched him on the street, suggesting it was a weak strike. “Was just assaulted guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me was literally so soft I laughed at him. So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man, I’m mature these days,” Bisping wrote at the time of the incident.