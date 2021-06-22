Cancel
Michael Bisping Remains Certain Darren Till Will Win UFC Title

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
mmanews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Bisping still has confidence in Darren Till’s ability to snag UFC gold. Till’s name was red hot leading to his September 2018 showdown with Tyron Woodley. At the time, Woodley was the UFC Welterweight Champion and Till had a ton of momentum. “The Gorilla” ended up being submitted by Woodley in the second round. While some chalked it up to too much, too soon for Till, he followed that up with a brutal knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal.

