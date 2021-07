So much hunting gear is labeled and marketed as “backcountry” these days that the term has almost become meaningless. Unfortunately, that makes it easy to overlook real backcountry hunting products, like the Stone Glacier Skyscraper 2 Person tent when they’re embedded in an oversaturated market. But here’s the thing, the Skyscraper 2P wasn’t really made for the general “backcountry” either. It was built for the mountains. This is a lightweight, packable, heavy duty tent that’s designed to keep you alive, and even keep you comfortable, during the toughest mountain hunts. I field-tested this tent during two hunts in southeast Alaska along with three other diehard Alaskan mountain hunters. We were all thoroughly impressed with the performance and functionality of the Stone Glacier Skyscraper 2 person tent, which was updated and reintroduced last year.