This KitchenAid stand mixer is the best we've tried—and on mega-sale during Prime Day

I think of sales like first marriages with prenups: Dip your toe into new experiences without emptying your bank account so that in the future, you'll know exactly where and who you want to commit to. Don't just run into something with no thought process. Invest time and energy! Buy minis instead of the entire bottle! Spend half the money, and get twice the return. And if you do fall in love? Well, now you know. You've always been curious about certain brands but don't want to shell out tons of money on a product that might not work for you? Buy a set of travel-friendly minis before taking the plunge.