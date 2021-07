Gigi Hadid has penned an open letter asking paparazzi to blur her daughter’s face in photos.The model shared the message on social media on Monday (5 July), calling it “a letter from a Mamma”.She explained that Khai, her 10-month-old daughter with her partner Zayn Malik, “loves seeing the world” and has started to “want her sun shade lifted up” on visits to New York City.“As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller,” Hadid wrote. “She loves seeing the world!”Khai, she...