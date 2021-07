MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday and Sunday Minneapolis is flashing back to the past... the very, very distant past, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. Dino Stroll is flapping, roaring and stomping its way through the Minneapolis Convention Center, with more than 70 life-like and life-sized dinosaurs. You can get up close with these animatronic titans that blink, open and close their giant mouths and bellow out their ancient calls.