Under the lights in hostile Berkshire County territory, the Greenfield softball team was able to survive and advance Monday night. The No. 6 Green Wave put a run on the board in the first, tacked another on in the third and rode the pitching of Gianna Conte the rest of the way to pull off a 2-1 win over No. 3 Wahconah in the Western Mass. Div. 2 quarterfinal at Pine Grove Park in Dalton.