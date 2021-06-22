H.S. Baseball: Mahar, Greenfield battle until the end in tournament defeats

WAUSA — As we are entering the final weeks of games for the Wausa Summer League, the young athletes have been busy. On Monday night, the younger Viking baseball teams traveled to Plainview to take on the Pirates. The 5/6 Viking Baseball boys would play their last game of the season that night. These boys would play a great game and truly a great season. The Little Vikings have learned a lot since they first started practices in April. The Little Vikings ended their season with a tie with the Pirates. The 7/8 Viking Baseball boys would take the field next. The team played well but just could not get enough runs to bring home the win. The final score would be 10-14. The 9/10 Viking Baseball team would also suffer a loss at Plainview. The Vikings would work hard but just not be able to bring any runs home that night with the final score being 0-4. The 11/12 PeeWee baseball team had a bye on Monday night. The 13/14 Pony Baseball team would travel to Crofton to play on the gorgeous Memorial Baseball Field against Crofton. The Vikings would start strong on their bats. Cody Gansebom would hit a double to start the game. Jake Munter would hit a single while Vinnie would get an out on the way to 1st base but did bring home both Cody and Jake. Donavin Seagren would hit a single while Brady Kristensen would get a walk to 1st base. Kelly Vanness would get on base with a dead ball before Crofton would earn all 3 outs. Jake Munter would pitch and earn 2 strikeouts and Colton Baue on 1st base would field a ground ball to step on 1st base for the final out. Cade Wakeley would start the 2nd inning with a walk to 1st base and would eventually steal his way to home, along with Cody Gansebom. Jake would get hit with a pitch and advance to 1st base but would be unable to make it home before the 3rd out. Jake would pitch again and earn another 2 strikeouts and Cody at short stop would catch a grounder to touch 2nd base for the final out. The Vikings would lead at the end of the 2nd inning 4-3. Unfortunately, the Vikings would not score in the 3rd inning and Crofton would score 7 runs. Jake would pitch again and field two hits to throw out the batter to 1st base. Cade on 2nd base would field a grounder to throw the runner out at 1st to finish the inning. During the 4th inning, Cade would start with a walk to 1st base and steal his way to home. Jake would hit a double but would be out on a steal to 3rd base. Vinnie Vanness, Donavin Seagren, Brady Kristensen and Kelly Vanness would all earn walks to 1st base and in the process bring a run home before Crofton got all 3 outs. The next 2 innings the Vikings would not score and allow Crofton to score another 4 runs to finish the game with a final score of 6-14. Jake would pitch for the entire game and earn another strikeout. He also caught a foul ball for an out between home and 1st base. Cade Wakeley would finish the night with another out by fielding a grounder to 2nd base and touching the bag.