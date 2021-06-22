H.S. Baseball: Mahar, Greenfield battle until the end in tournament defeats

Final - Tuesday, June 29 at Fox Cities Stadium. Semifinal Winners - 6:05 p.m. THE DIVISION 3 FIELD: Top-seeded Coleman returns to State for the fourth time overall and for the first time since winning the Division 4 championship in 2012. The first two Cougars’ State experiences resulted in losses in the semifinals in Division 3 in 1997 and 2011. They edged Chilton 3-2 in the Crandon Sectional final to return to the tourney field. They are the champions of the Marinette & Oconto Conference this spring. Second-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph has qualified for the final four for the sixth time and for the first time since 2018. Prior to that, the Lancers’ made four appearances during a span of five years from 2005-09, which resulted in back-to-back championships in 2005-06 and another in 2009. They had a number of championships as a former member of WISAA, winning titles in 1965, 1970, 1977 and 1988. This season, the Lancers finished atop the standings in the Metro Classic Conference. They have advanced through the Random Lake Sectional, which culminated with a 6-4 win over Ozaukee in the final. Third-seeded Marathon qualifies for State for the sixth time and for the first time since 2015. The Red Raiders have captured three State crowns. They won titles in their first two apparence in 1992 and 2008, and then again in 2010. To advance to the tournament field this year, they scored seven runs in the ninth to post an 8-1 win over Markesan in the sectional final held at Viroqua. The Red Raiders placed third in the South Division of the Marawood Conference this year. Regis is seeded fourth. The Ramblers have qualified twice before, and in each of those appearances they advanced to the championship game. They won the title in 2002 and finished runner-up in 2007. They earned their berth in the tournament by winning the Cumberland Sectional with a 5-4 victory over St. Croix Falls in the final. The Ramblers finished fourth in the West Division of the Cloverbelt Conference this season.