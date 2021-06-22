Cancel
Phoenix Suns officially list Chris Paul as out for Game 2

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Suns took Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Chris Paul was FaceTiming with the team through an iPad in the Suns’ locker room. He’s going to have to FaceTime again on Tuesday — the Suns have listed Paul as out for Game 2. Phoenix has been optimistic...

