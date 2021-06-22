Phoenix Suns officially list Chris Paul as out for Game 2

The Phoenix Suns are heading to the NBA Finals after their 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Following what was an extremely chippy Game 6 at Staples Center, which included Patrick Beverley being ejected after shoving Chris Paul in the back after a stoppage in play during the fourth quarter, the Suns are Western Conference champions. Paul was masterful for Phoenix in the win as he finished the game with 41 points to go along with eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. On the other side, Paul George finished with 21 points for the Clippers but it was Marcus Morris Sr. who led Los Angeles in scoring with 26 points in the loss. Obviously, their efforts were not enough to keep the Clippers' playoff hopes alive.