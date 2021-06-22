Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Henry Golding: I want my daughter to travel the world

KXLY
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Golding wants his daughter to understand “the importance of travelling”. The 34-year-old actor and his wife Liv Lo welcomed a baby girl into the world on March 31, and Henry has said he’d love to take his daughter to visit different countries around the world, especially because of his own “multicultural family”.

www.kxly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Golding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#British#Malaysian#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Travel
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Henry Golding Shares Badass Snake Eyes Set Video With Sword Choreography

With the summer movie season well underway, so are adrenaline-rush action films. Amidst the return of Fast and Furious’ high-octane car chases with F9 or the Marvel Cinematic Universe making its comeback this week with Black Widow, we can look forward to the G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes. The movie will be loaded with sword and martial arts fights and the movie’s star Henry Golding has shared an early look at what to expect from the flick.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'I Wanted To Do It On My Own Terms': Amber Heard Quietly Welcomes A Daughter Via Surrogate — Find Out Her Unique Name

Amber Heard is a mom! The actress welcomed her baby girl, Oonagh Paige, via surrogate on April 8, she announced via Instagram. On Thursday July 1, the Justice League actress posted the sweet snap on Instagram of her and her newborn daughter, along with the caption: "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," she happily stated.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to blur daughter’s face in photos: ‘I just want the best for my baby’

Gigi Hadid has penned an open letter asking paparazzi to blur her daughter’s face in photos.The model shared the message on social media on Monday (5 July), calling it “a letter from a Mamma”.She explained that Khai, her 10-month-old daughter with her partner Zayn Malik, “loves seeing the world” and has started to “want her sun shade lifted up” on visits to New York City.“As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller,” Hadid wrote. “She loves seeing the world!”Khai, she...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video

Julia Roberts' youngest son is all grown up and he looks so much like his famous father, Danny Moder, it's uncanny. The actress rarely puts her three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14, in the spotlight but Danny chose to make his third-born the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Who Fathered Amber Heard’s Baby?

Amber Heard last week shocked the world with a surprise baby announcement, one confirming the Aquaman actress has welcomed her first child. Posting for her 4 million Instagram followers, Amber introduced baby Oonagh Paige to the world, writing that her birthdate is April 8, 2021. The Texan-born star and ex to Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp shared a touching photo showing little Oonagh resting on her mother’s chest, with media outlets now bursting at the seams as fans Google: “Who is the father to Amber Heard’s baby?”
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Fires Back At Criticism Of Kody: See Photo

Sister Wives fans wonder where Kody Brown fits into Janelle’s new RV life. Truthfully, Kody has received a fair amount of criticism lately for his treatment of Janelle, his daughter Maddie, and his grandchildren. Sister Wives fans don’t believe Kody Brown will have anything to do with Janelle living on the land. And, they hate that he didn’t tag along to see his daughter or his grandchildren. Does he ever spend time with anyone other than Robyn and her children? Fans really don’t seem to think so.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy