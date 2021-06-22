Cancel
MLB

Is this edition of Padres/Dodgers as important as the previous series?

 17 days ago

Matt Snyder of CBS Sports joined Chris and Skraby to talk about the Padres/Dodgers series, the new umpire sticky substance investigations, and Ryan Weathers trade news?

