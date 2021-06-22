Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 956 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Saratoga Springs to 6 miles south of Greenwich to 8 miles east of Mechanicville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salem, Granville, Cambridge, Greenwich, Porter, Lee, White Creek, Easton, Argyle, Cossayuna, Center White Creek, Center Falls, Goose Island, East Hebron, South Granville, Middle Falls, Eagleville, North Cambridge, Fitch Point and Shushan. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov