Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

UMD graduate student stabbed to death in Chicago

By Ray Strickland
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjPAS_0abRnDw700

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Maryland woman who was stabbed to death in Chicago over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as Anat Kimchi, 31.

Chicago Police say Kimchi, who lives in Montogomery County, was attacked by an unknown male around 4:00 p.m. Saturday while she was walking in a popular area called the Loop in downtown Chicago. Authorities say the suspect stabbed her in the upper back in what appears to be a random incident.

She was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she later died.

Kimchi was a University of Maryland graduate student. She was currently working on her a doctorate at the university’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

“The University of Maryland grieves the loss of Anat Kimchi, a brilliant young scholar. We offer our condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time,” the university said in a statement.

WMAR-2 News also reached out to the Kimchi family, who declined to do an interview.

A family spokesperson sent this statement on their behalf: "The Kimchi family is mourning the loss of Anat and asks for privacy during this difficult time."

The superintendent of Chicago Police told reporters over the weekend that there is reason to believe the suspect is a homeless person.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you would like to make a donation, you can do so by contributing to the Equal Justice Initiative in honor of Anat. For more information, you can visit this link here

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
State
Maryland State
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umd#University Of Maryland#Chicago Police#Downtown Chicago#Umd#Northwestern Hospital#Wmar 2 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

12-year leukemia survivor stops in Maryland on 3,500 mile bike ride

64-year-old Bob Falkenberg stopped at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon on his 3,500 mile journey from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Jacksonville, Florida. He's a 12-year leukemia and bone marrow transplant survivor. Every year he goes on a long fundraising ride for Be the Match, the registry that found him a bone marrow donor. Since he found a match, he was given a fighting chance and he wants to give others that same chance. He's riding to raise money and awareness to get more people signed up on the registry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy