UMD graduate student stabbed to death in Chicago

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Maryland woman who was stabbed to death in Chicago over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as Anat Kimchi, 31.

Chicago Police say Kimchi, who lives in Montogomery County, was attacked by an unknown male around 4:00 p.m. Saturday while she was walking in a popular area called the Loop in downtown Chicago. Authorities say the suspect stabbed her in the upper back in what appears to be a random incident.

She was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she later died.

Kimchi was a University of Maryland graduate student. She was currently working on her a doctorate at the university’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

“The University of Maryland grieves the loss of Anat Kimchi, a brilliant young scholar. We offer our condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time,” the university said in a statement.

WMAR-2 News also reached out to the Kimchi family, who declined to do an interview.

A family spokesperson sent this statement on their behalf: "The Kimchi family is mourning the loss of Anat and asks for privacy during this difficult time."

The superintendent of Chicago Police told reporters over the weekend that there is reason to believe the suspect is a homeless person.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you would like to make a donation, you can do so by contributing to the Equal Justice Initiative in honor of Anat. For more information, you can visit this link here

