Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Head To This Icelandic Resort For A Vacation Dedicated To Wellness

thezoereport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably already Pinned about a decade’s worth of vacations to make up for time lost during the pandemic, from magical wilderness retreats in cozy cabins to beachside stays where you sip tropical drinks in a cabana. But one type of trip to consider is one that’s focused on mind, body, and soul health. And there are some especially restorative — and super scenic — wellness getaways for 2021 that could inspire you to change up your current travel plans.

www.thezoereport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Resorts#Vacations#Tzr#Thalassotherapy#Deplar Farm#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
Biking
Country
Greece
News Break
Yoga
Related
Traveldwell.com

An Eco-Minded Resort in the Bahamas Lists for $2.95M

Snow Bay Beach Resort on San Salvador features four solar-powered villas just steps from the shore. Snow Bay spans nearly two acres on the southeast end of San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The property offers 200 feet of the delicate white sand beach for which it’s named, just steps away from Snow Bay National Park, the island’s only tidal creek system. Licensed to become a boutique resort, it can also serve as a postcard-worthy getaway for the whole family.
FitnessPosted by
TheStreet

The Next Wave Of Wellness Lands At Four Seasons Resort Maui With A Revitalized Health Optimization Program In Collaboration With Next|Health

MAUI, Hawaii, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui's world-renowned five-star luxury resort, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, announced today an expanded focus on wellness with a slate of new customizable and exclusive offerings tailormade to enhance each guest's vitality in collaboration with Next|Health, a revolutionary health optimization center that focuses on preventive programs delivered with premium white-glove service.
Home & GardenTravelDailyNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations debuts $50m. resort transformation in NYC

ORLANDO, FLA. – Hilton Grand Vacations, which pioneered the urban timeshare concept in New York City, is raising the bar once again with a new flagship property, The Quin by Hilton Club. The Quin, located on “Billionaire’s Row” at the corner of Sixth Avenue and 57th Street, re-opened on June 28, 2021, as a best-in-class timeshare property following an over $50 million top-to-bottom renovation. The Quin’s transformation, combined with HGV’s anticipated summer 2021 opening of The Central at 5th by Hilton Club, located on East 48th Street, demonstrates HGV’s commitment to New York and the increasingly significant role of timeshare in the city’s hospitality industry.
WorldtheplanetD

15 Interesting Facts About Iceland

Iceland has been the darling of adventure travel for nearly a decade with tourists flocking to its borders to see its mighty waterfalls, glaciers and fjords. Although not quite as popular as it once was, Iceland is still one of the top 50 most popular destinations for American tourists. We’re certain that when you learn more about this gorgeous cold-weather country, it’ll make your list of must-see places!
Lifestylemansionglobal.com

The Future of Wellness Is Personalization, South Florida Resort Developer Says

Dilip Barot is putting the final touches on a wellness-obsessed mixed-use development on Palm Beach County’s affluent Singer Island slated to be move-in ready by the end of this year or early next. The 60-year-old developer could have never imagined that the oceanfront health resort in Florida—which will include scores...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

$12 million activity park to be dedicated Friday at Shangri-La Resort

Shangri-La Resort will celebrate a $12 million, indoor-outdoor activity park called The Anchor at a dedication Friday. Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will give the keynote address at festivities scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The Anchor is part of nearly $90 million in improvements made in the Grand Lake...
Worldtravelexperta.com

The Top Caravan Holidays On Offer in Wales this 2021

Caravan traveling is not only a fun and adventurous thrill, it is now so widespread that you don’t even need a caravan to get a taste of the lifestyle. You can rent your caravan as you would a hotel room and reap the benefits. You can also choose whether you want a glamorous experience or live the life of a backpacker. Whether you’re an avid camper or prefer a taste of glamping, here are the top caravan holidays on offer in Wales this 2021 that you need to know about.
Lifestylethezoereport.com

Is Blue Zone Living The Secret To Happiness?

What would you do to live your longest, healthiest, and happiest life? It’s the $4.5 trillion dollar question that the wellness industry is built on, one amplified by a year of pandemic living and fueled by a never-ending stream of health experts peddling supplements, exercise programs, and diet plans all purported to optimize health.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ulimtate Greek Escape for 2021: Mystique, Santorini - A Luxury Collection Hotel

A long-time favorite for travelers, Mystique is situated in the island’s singular aura, extraordinary landscape and the appeasing sight of the deep blue of the sea that meets a clear blue sky, owners Kalia and Antonis Eliopoulos of Kanava Hotels & Resorts have created a haven that embodies an authentic and organic Santorini experience which exceeds all expectations of the definitive Grecian paradise.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

See Singapore in style with the best luxury tours

Exotic location? Check! Warm weather? Check! All the perks of a city break? Check! Cuisine? Art? Culture? Check, check check!. If you’re looking for an exciting getaway that has it all, look no further than Singapore. The enigmatic city-state nestled at the foot of the Malay Peninsula is often referred to as the “Gateway to Asia”. An eclectic mix of Malay, Chinese, and Tamil culture with British influences leftover from the days of the Empire, there is no place like it on Earth.
Lifestylemensjournal.com

Airbnb’s Newest Listing Puts You Smack-Dab in the Middle of 80 Volcanoes

The chance to spend a night sleeping a stone’s throw away from a volcano, much less 80 volcanoes, isn’t something many experience. But, thanks to Volvic and Airbnb, you have a chance to sleep in the shadow of France’s most famous volcanoes. Even better, if you can book this very special lodging, it’ll only cost you 1 Euro ($1.18 US) plus taxes.
WorldAlbany Herald

World's deepest pool opens in Dubai, part of huge underwater city

Already home to the world's tallest skyscraper and the world's largest mall, Dubai has just opened another record-breaking attraction -- the deepest dive pool in the world. With a staggering depth of 60 meters (196 feet), the pool, part of the new Deep Dive Dubai attraction -- has stolen the record from Poland's Deepspot, which has a depth of over 45 meters.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Health and safety protocols promoted in Los Cabos, Mexico’s top luxury travel destination

Los Cabos was one of the first tourist destinations to open up to tourists amid the COVIDD-19 pandemic and will continue to welcome guests with the same warmth and hospitality it has always done. It accommodates breathtaking sceneries, sandy beaches, along with landmarks and historical sights. The demand for travel is the strongest it’s ever been in the past couple of months, so nonstop flights have been added to the Los Cabos International Airport. Those seeking a much-needed escape this summer are fortunate. Visitors to the Baja California Peninsula will be able to use a new service from Los Cabos Airport Transportation, a renowned airport shuttle business. Visitors are encouraged to make arrangements for their trip online.
Public Healthluxurytravelmagazine.com

8 Reasons Thailand Should Be Your First Getaway Post-COVID

With the pandemic striking the world in late 2019, international travel was halted. This put an unfortunate stop to tourism, and frequent travelers have now probably stayed within their domestic borders for the longest time they’ve ever had to do in a while. But, there’s light at the end of...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Cosmopolitan Hotel Affiliated by Meliá Opens in Rhodes

When Greece reopened its borders to international travellers in May, Meliá announced at the international tourism trade fair FITUR its debut in the Greek islands with the addition of three hotels in Crete and Rhodes, in cooperation with the hotel company Zeus Hotels Greece, helping to consolidate its leadership in the Mediterranean. As bookings to the safest holiday destinations in Europe begin to grow, the Cosmopolitan Hotel Affiliated by Meliá is already up to full speed on the island of Rhodes, where the Greek government has prioritised the vaccination of the local population to provide a safer environment for the arrival of tourists.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Baha Mar Celebrates Grand Opening of Luxury Beachfront Water Park, Baha Bay

Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas and home to iconic brands Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood, welcomed resort guests this weekend to the brand new luxury beachfront water park: Baha Bay. Set on 15 lush oceanfront acres within a remarkable Bahamian backdrop, Baha Bay offers innovative water attractions, luxury cabanas, elevated creative cuisine, an exclusive gaming pavilion and more.
Worldmatadornetwork.com

Turkey’s Cappadocia is a wonderland of underground cities and stunning natural beauty

Cappadocia, the region in central Turkey characterized by unusual rock formations often dubbed “fairy chimneys,” was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985. Wind and water shaped the region’s soft volcanic rock into towers and pinnacles, and humans later carved up the landscape to make cave homes, churches, and even entire cities below ground.
Lifestyleinews.co.uk

20 best UK glamping holidays for 2021: From luxury lakeside yurts to woodland bell tents

You are sitting in four acres of private meadows and woodland here. The adventurous will relish the complete dark at night (don’t forget your torch) and being able to cook outdoors with a griddle over the fire pit. The inside of this handcrafted, Spanish-built yurt is swish, with a full-length window, soft sofa for gazing in comfort and kitchen with a gas hob if you would rather cook indoors. When the sun returns in the morning, you can paddle in the stream, watch dragonflies and ducks on the pond, laze in the hammock, or sit in the lovely summer house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy