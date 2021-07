In 2019, Cadbury aired an advert for its dark chocolate. At the beginning of the commercial, we see a wide shot of a gorgeous, pastoral, English country house. The camera zooms in on an attractive, middle-aged woman dressed in sensible, autumnal clothing. Her blonde hair is piled loosely on top of her head. She’s watering plants with a garden hose, looking up briefly to ask the camera, “remember me? Spiky hair ripped jeans.” She turns away, looks over her shoulder, and impishly says, “the Kids in America?” As the ad continues, we see the woman – a model of English efficiency – take trays of plants in and out of a greenhouse whilst she introduces Cadbury’s dark chocolate. She makes repeated references to “kids in America” as she continues to tend to the garden.