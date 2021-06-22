Cancel
Taylor Swift Announces ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)': Everything We Know So Far

By Jacklyn Krol
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) is coming this winter!. On Friday (June 18), just two months after the the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and days after Swifties speculated that she might re-release 1989 next, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" revealed Red as the second re-recorded album she plans to release.

943litefm.com
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran
Scooter Braun
