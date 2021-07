The Steelers released veteran guard David DeCastro and, though his future is up in the air, these NFL teams should be jumping at the chance to sign him. If you thought the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line was already going to look completely different in the 2021 NFL season, they were just getting started. Already parting with three starters from last year, on Thursday, the franchise released veteran guard David DeCastro, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.