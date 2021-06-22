Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Young Audiences: Margaret Clauder

abilenetx.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Clauder is a highly sought after storyteller who has performed for thousands of children in schools and libraries in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas & Louisiana. She’ll be on hand at your Main Library to deliver two great live performances for youth that will be both engaging and interactive. Don’t miss her masterful storytelling performances with puppets, magic, costumes & humor. As a former teacher and professional clown, she’s well-versed with weaving humor into all of her educational messages. The Young Audiences performances always draw in a huge crowd each year so we hope to see everyone out and participating. If you have a group larger than 10 that will be attending, we ask that you call ahead by June 18 to the Children’s Department at 325-437-4570 to register.

www.abilenetx.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppets#Arkansas Louisiana#Main Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Houston, TXtexassignal.com

Hoochies of Houston: the city’s newest grassroots organization

Activist Nia Jones, also known on social media as Hoochie God, said after the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant she felt a need to speak up for Black women across the country. Bryant was shot by the Columbus Police Department outside of her home. Williams said she felt outraged by the reaction to her death and that Black children deserve to be treated like children.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Margaret Selders Storkel

November 7, 1940 ~ June 17, 2021. Margaret Selders Storkel passed away on June 17, 2021, in Bend at the age of 80. Margaret Selders Storkel passed away on June 17, 2021, in Bend at the age of 80. She was born on Nov. 7, 1940, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Charles and Beulah Selders.
Burbank, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Chick Vennera, ‘Golden Girls’ Actor, Dies at 74

Another member of the beloved “Golden Girls” family has passed away. According to Variety, that actor was Chick Vennera. He was 74 years old at the time of his death on Wednesday, July 7, in Burbank, California. His daughter, Nikky Vennera, reported that the actor passed away due to lung...
Burbank, CAMovieWeb

Chick Vennera Dies, Animaniacs and Thank God It's Friday Star Was 74

Chick Vennera, an actor and voiceover artist known for many roles including the movie Thank God It's Friday and the animated series Animaniacs, has passed away. The veteran performer reportedly died on Wednesday at his home in Burbank, California, following a battle with cancer. The death of Chick Vennera was also confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera. He was 74 years old.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’: The Winders Expecting Baby Number 3!

The Winder family has some happy news to share. Seeking Sister Wife fan favorites are expecting their third child together. They shared the happy news a short time ago on their family Instagram page. It is their second wife, Sophie who is pregnant. She welcomed her first son, Ephraim last year during the pandemic. When Season 3 ended, the hope was the first wife, Tami would be the one expecting. Luckily, they also have an update on that front.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Suzzanne Douglas Death Cause: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passed Away at 64, Net Worth & Instagram Explored!

Parent ‘Hood actress, Suzzanne Douglas passed away on 06 July 2021 (Yesterday). Her death comes out as a big loss for everyone. The news is hitting headlines since some of her friends broke the news on social media. It is the saddest news today on social media which broke many hearts. She was the most humble and generous woman who has gained a huge reputation and name in her career. She lived her life peacefully with her husband and one daughter. Since the news broke on social media, all her fans paying tribute to her and sending their prayer and thoughts to her family and friends.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

UK Bestsellers Keane Announce Hop Farm Concert In Kent For June 2022

British pop-rock chart-toppers Keane have announced that they will play the Hop Farm in Kent, England, on June 19, 2022. They’ll be joined at the one-off show, staged by LPH Concerts, by special guests, indie rock band Flyte and support Michael Conryan. Tickets went on sale this morning (July 8)...
Moviesabilenetx.gov

Harry Potter Craft & Movie: "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"

Join your Main Library for a summer of Harry Potter fun during the Summer Reading Club. Each week we’ll be watching an installment of the series, making a craft to go along with the featured film, and having fun with this popular movie franchise. At this session we’ll be watching 2005’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” In this installment, with their warning about Lord Voldemaort’s return scoffed at, Harry and Dumbledore are targeted by the Wizard authorities as an authoritarian bureaucrat slowly seizes power at Hogwarts. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of fantasy violence and frightening images, and has a run time of 2 hours and 18 minutes. Feel free to bring in your own snacks and drinks, and be sure to come out and have some Harry Potter fun with us every week!
Visual Artabilenetx.gov

Art in the Park

Kids won’t want to miss out on the Art in the Park series, hosted at Red Bud Park. Come out and find us by the big blue flag, across from the playground area (weather permitting) and at each session we’re going to bring out a host of materials so that youth can create some awesome outdoor art. Each session will feature a different art project to make and kids are going to love it. Feel free to bring something to sit on, but don’t miss out on the outdoorsy fun.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.
MusicSlipped Disc

Audience nuisance is back

Christopher Morley meets a familiar pest yesterday at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall:. Andy Warhol said everyone gets their 15 minutes of fame — or, in the case of one soulless individual at Symphony Hall on the afternoon of July 7, 15 minutes of infamy, bursting into applause the instant an absolutely magical account of Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto had reached its ethereal, fairy-tale conclusion. People being people, a few mindless lemmings joined in, all stopping shamefacedly when they could feel the rest of us hating them for having broken the spell.
EntertainmentPosted by
Time Out New York

Sarah Bareilles is returning to Broadway in Waitress this fall

What's that faint aroma in the air on Broadway? Could it be…dare we hope…pie?. Pie it is. Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's 2016 musical Waitress, adapted from Adrienne Shelly's 2007 indie film about a talented baker who can't find a recipe for happiness, ran for a robust four years on Broadway before ringing down the curtain in January last year. Now, in a happy surprise, the show is returning to the boards to offer audiences a second slice: a limited run from September through January, with Bareilles herself in the lead role of Jenna.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Art Music Awards return for 2021

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre (AMC) have announced the return of the Art Music Awards for 2021. After being held last year as a virtual event, the awards will return to recognise the composition, performance, education and presentation of Australian art music with a physical ceremony, held at North Melbourne’s Meat Market on Tuesday, August 17.
Musicoperawire.com

Zachary James Celebrates Return of Live Performances with ‘Impossible Dream’ Album

On July 8, 2021, opera and Broadway star Zachary James released his fourth album, titled “Impossible Dream.”. The album comes in celebration of the return of live performances, as well as James’ role debut as Don Quixote in Opera Saratoga’s production of “Man of La Mancha.” The album also features singer/songwriter Bonnie Montgomery, and multi-string instrumentalist Frederick Poholek. The tracklist includes original compositions set to texts by Cervantes, as well as covers of “Don Quixote” by Gordon Lightfoot, “Starlight” by Rostam Batmangliji, and “Dulcinea” and “The Impossible Dream” from the musical.
Entertainmentpraisebaltimore.com

Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trinitee 5:7 Plays Tina Turner in the Musical On The West In The UK

The hit production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will re-open at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July 2021 following over a year of shutdown across the West End in the UK. Gospel sensation Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trin-i-tee 5:7 plays the role of Tina Turner. Since a teenager, her biggest musical inspiration has been Tina Turner. In an interview with the founder of the now defunct, GospoCentric Records, Vickie Mack Lataillade, Chanel shared how she would manifest playing the role of Tina Turner. She auditioned for the Broadway musical and didn’t get the part. So, when she heard of the London auditions, she made preparations to audition there. Now she is a part of the major ensemble cast, hand picked by the legendary, Tina Turner.
Musicskiddle.com

Craig Harris and Harlem Nightsongs - Guest Artist - Don Byron

Sharp Don Byron is joining Craig Harris and Harlem Nightsongs. Harlem Jazz Series - July 9, 2021 - 7 pm sharp Don Byron is joining Craig Harris and Harlem Nightsongs. When Craig Harris exploded onto the jazz scene in 1976, he brought the entire history of the jazz trombone with him. From the growling gutbucket intensity of early New Orleans music through the refined, articulate improvisation of the modern era set forth by J.J. Johnson, into the confrontational expressionism of the ‘60s avant-garde, Craig handled the total vernacular the way a skilled orator utilizes the spoken word. He has performed with a veritable Who’s Who of progressive jazz’s most important figures and his own projects display both a unique sense of concept and a total command of the sweeping expanse of musical expression. It is those two qualities that have dominated Craig’s forty years of activity, bringing him far beyond the confines of the jazz world into the sphere of multimedia and performance art as composer, performer, conceptualist, music curator, and artistic director. Craig, who comes from a tradition of art as a cultural facilitation to help promote change, has employed his musical voice to comment on social injustice with projects including God’s Trombones, based on James Weldon Johnson’s book of sermons; Souls Within the Veil commemorating the centennial of W.E.B. DuBois’s seminal work; TriHarlenium, a sound portrait and 30-year musical time capsule of Harlem; and Brown Butterfly, a tribute to the exquisite movements of Muhammad Ali.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Houston Concert Watch 7/7: Everclear, Patrice Pike and More

Happy Wednesday, Houston. I hope everyone had a good Fourth of July. This week’s forecast is wet, but at least the rain and overcast skies are expected to provide us a bit of a break from the heat. I suggest you dress accordingly – think rain boots – for live music this week.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy