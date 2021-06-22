Young Audiences: Margaret Clauder
Margaret Clauder is a highly sought after storyteller who has performed for thousands of children in schools and libraries in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas & Louisiana. She'll be on hand at your Main Library to deliver two great live performances for youth that will be both engaging and interactive. Don't miss her masterful storytelling performances with puppets, magic, costumes & humor. As a former teacher and professional clown, she's well-versed with weaving humor into all of her educational messages. The Young Audiences performances always draw in a huge crowd each year so we hope to see everyone out and participating. If you have a group larger than 10 that will be attending, we ask that you call ahead by June 18 to the Children's Department at 325-437-4570 to register.