On Thursday, June 17, 2021, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision on Fulton v. Philadelphia in favor of Catholic Social Services (CSS). The case brought before the Court the question of whether the city of Philadelphia could condition the contract renewal with CSS on the grounds of the inclusion of new language in the contract that would bar the organization from discriminating against same-sex couples. Through his work as president of the Becket Fund, Catholic Law Professor Mark Rienzi acted as counsel for CSS.