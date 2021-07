Eva Marie has consistently been back on WWE television since mid-June and, just like in her first run in WWE, she's managed to spark the ire of wrestling fans on social media time and time again. She often plays into it with tweets like, "With the my wins on RAW, I have more victories in 2021 than Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus, Lita and Mae Young combined," and "My winning streak continues! Mark my words, I will have the longest winning streak in #WWE history. You can't stop the #EVALution!" In an interview with TV Insider prior to this week's Raw, Marie admitted she revels in riling up passionate fans.