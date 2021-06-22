Iowan Karissa Schweizer qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

EUGENE, Ore. — Urbandale native, and Dowling Catholic grad, Karissa Schweizer, will run in the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo. Schweizer finished second in the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials on Monday night in Eugene, Oregon. She went into the final lap with the lead, only to get edged in the final 100 meters by her Bowerman TC teammate, Elise Cranny. The top three finishers in the 5000M race qualified for the Olympics. So, it will be Cranny, Schweizer and Rachel Schneider, who finished third, running in Tokyo later this summer for team U.S.A.