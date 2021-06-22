Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Iowan Karissa Schweizer qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

weareiowa.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — Urbandale native, and Dowling Catholic grad, Karissa Schweizer, will run in the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo. Schweizer finished second in the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials on Monday night in Eugene, Oregon. She went into the final lap with the lead, only to get edged in the final 100 meters by her Bowerman TC teammate, Elise Cranny. The top three finishers in the 5000M race qualified for the Olympics. So, it will be Cranny, Schweizer and Rachel Schneider, who finished third, running in Tokyo later this summer for team U.S.A.

www.weareiowa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karissa Schweizer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Cranny Schweizer#Olympics#Usatf#J Schaefferwoi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Posted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters Friday that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy