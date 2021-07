Watches of Switzerland is launching a mobile Airstream retail pop-up this summer in conjunction with the debut of their film, Anytime. Anywhere. The pop-up kicked off in Montauk at Surf Lodge this past weekend and will be in residency at nearby Gurney’s Star Island, running from July 1 through August 31. It will also pop-up at various notable Hamptons events and locations throughout the summer. The luxury watch retailer is hosting a series of activations planned with select brand partners in and out of the watch universe, such as American men’s clothing brand NOAH, who will dress the pop-up staff.