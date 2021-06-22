Cancel
Public Safety

“Justice reform?” Nope – sending the wrong message to criminals does nothing but encourage crime.

By Leonard Sipes
Posted by 
Law Enforcement Today
Law Enforcement Today
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former offender leaves prison and starts a board game trying to persuade people at risk not to get involved in crime:. “I kept thinking of my 14-year-old self and how there were still 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds being incarcerated,” he tells me on a recent evening. “I thought what if they had something they could interact with and get a view of the path that they’re going down? What if they could visually see it while they’re playing?”

www.lawenforcementtoday.com
Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today

Boca Raton, FL
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We support those who hold the Thin Blue Line... in part because we ARE those who hold the Thin Blue Line. We are the largest law enforcement owned and operated media company in America. Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. We embrace law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. We publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. We share news about the topics that impact the law enforcement community - including not just the officers, but also their loved ones and supporters.

 https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/
