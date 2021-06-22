“Justice reform?” Nope – sending the wrong message to criminals does nothing but encourage crime.
A former offender leaves prison and starts a board game trying to persuade people at risk not to get involved in crime:. “I kept thinking of my 14-year-old self and how there were still 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds being incarcerated,” he tells me on a recent evening. “I thought what if they had something they could interact with and get a view of the path that they’re going down? What if they could visually see it while they’re playing?”www.lawenforcementtoday.com