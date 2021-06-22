Cancel
Amazon Eyes Investing In Autonomous Truck Firm Plus

By PYMNTS
Amazon has put in an order for 1,000 autonomous driving systems from Plus, a self-driving tech startup, Bloomberg reported. The eCommerce giant also got the rights to buy as much as a 20 percent stake, Plus revealed in a regulatory filing, per Bloomberg. Amazon will now have the right to buy shares of Plus for around 46 cents per share, which comes out to 20 percent as a stake based on Plus’ shares outstanding prior to its merger with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

