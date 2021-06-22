French National Bank Experiments With CBDC

Swiss National Bank (SNB) economist Carlos Lenz has stated at a press conference organised by the Swiss Bankers Association that there is no need for a digital franc. Although the SNB is researching a digital franc, it currently has no plans to introduce one. According to Lenz, the current payment system works well, meaning there is no need for a digital franc. The studies and pilot projects that the SNB is currently carrying out with the Bank for International Settlements and the French Central Bank all relate to digital currencies for large customers such as banks. However, Lenz states that this is not about implementation on a productive level and that there are currently no plans to introduce a central bank digital currency (CBDC).