French National Bank Experiments With CBDC
The Banque de France has been working on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) experiment, a press release said Monday (June 21). “This experiment made it possible to demonstrate the possibilities of interaction between conventional and distributed infrastructures. It also paves the way for other alliances in order to benefit from the opportunities offered by financial assets in a blockchain environment,” said Nathalie Aufauvre, general director of Financial Stability and Operations, per the release.www.pymnts.com