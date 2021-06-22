Alexa Bliss Debuts New Entrance On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Today is officially nWo Day. The pro wrestling world is celebrating 25 years of The New World Order today. The 1996 WCW Bash at The Beach pay-per-view saw WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash come together to form one of the, if not the, most famous stables in wrestling history. The “Hostile Takeover Match” main event of the Bash pay-per-view on July 7, 1996 saw Hall and Nash come to the ring by themselves to face WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Randy Savage and Lex Luger. After Luger was taken out of the match with a storyline injury, Hogan later made his way to the ring as the apparent savior of WCW. However, he ended up dropping the big leg drop on Savage in one of the most shocking heel turns ever. This led to Hogan and The Outsiders shaking hands before Savage took two more leg drops, and was carried away by Sting. WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund then interviewed Hogan and The Outsiders in the middle of the ring as fans threw trash from their seats. This angle kicked off the legendary run of the nWo, which brought major success to WCW, and carried over to Japan and WWE.