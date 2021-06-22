Cancel
Alexa Bliss Debuts New Entrance On Tonight’s WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa Bliss debuted new entrance graphics and a new theme song during tonight’s WWE RAW. You can see video of her new entrance below. Tonight’s RAW saw Bliss and Nikki Cross reunite to defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier. They join Asuka and Naomi as confirmed MITB entrants as of this writing.

