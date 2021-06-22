After mass shooting, New Orleans East landlord sues tenant for breaching contract

NEW ORLEANS — Two weeks after nine people were shot at a New Orleans East block party, a landlord plans to take the tenant who threw the party to court. Edward Johnson, who owns a building on the I-10 Service Road, is suing tenant O'Neal Bryant for violating the terms of their lease. Bryant, who runs an indoor event space on the property, has marketed his businesses and parties as family-friendly. But nearby property owners reject that claim, instead painting Bryant's events as breeding grounds for violence.