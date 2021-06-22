Delta to hire 1,000-plus pilots by summer 2022

As travel demand rebounds amid the nationwide COVID-19 recovery, Delta Air Lines told staff Monday that it plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots by the summer of 2022.

“This is exciting news both for the pilots looking to join Delta and those of you already on the seniority list because it means career progression opportunities as we continue our recovery, account for scheduled pilot retirements and position for network expansion,” John Laughter, the Atlanta-based carrier’s head of operations, stated in a memo to employees seen by CNBC.

The company announced two months ago that it planned to resume hiring midyear, with 75 pilots expected to be onboarded between June and August, the network reported.

According to Reuters, Laughter also told employees in his memo that Delta expects U.S. leisure travel volume to return this month to pre-pandemic levels and is already seeing a resurgence in business travel.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group