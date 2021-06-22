Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden says he has concerns about bipartisan infrastructure plan

By Trevor Hunnicutt Jarrett Renshaw
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AjKD_0abRjcfK00
Construction workers are seen at the site of a large public infrastructure reconstruction project of an elevated roadway and bridges in upper Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden held separate talks on Monday with two key Democratic senators about a bipartisan infrastructure plan and told them he was encouraged by the proposal but still had questions about how to pay for the bill, the White House said.

A bipartisan infrastructure plan costing a little over $1 trillion, only about a fourth of what Biden initially proposed, has been gaining support in the U.S. Senate, but disputes continue over how it should be funded.

Biden met separately with Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and "told them he was encouraged by what has taken shape but that he still has questions about the policy as well as the means for financing the bipartisan group’s proposal," the White House said.

Biden also told the senators that he was "focused on budget resolution discussions in the Senate," it said, an apparent reference to Democratic preparations to pass parts of his broader infrastructure plans opposed by Republicans using a procedure called reconciliation that requires only a simple majority.

There are 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats in the 100-seat Senate and Vice President Kamala Harris has the tie-breaking vote for the Democrats.

Manchin and Sinema have been noncommittal when asked if they would support a reconciliation bill.

Among other measures, members of the bipartisan group have discussed indexing the gas tax to inflation to help pay for the bill, a provision that Biden has consistently rejected.

"We still have some sticking points, particularly around how we pay for this," Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, told CNN on Monday.

Twenty-one of the 100 U.S. senators - including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats and one independent who caucuses with Democrats - are working on the framework to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure that sources said would cost $1.2 trillion over eight years.

One of the 21 senators, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, said on Fox News Sunday that if Biden wanted a $1 trillion infrastructure deal, "it's there for the taking. You just need to get involved and lead."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Biden is expected to talk to lawmakers as soon as Monday, but she added that there's not many weeks left for negotiations before Democrats decide to move forward on a party-line vote.

Biden, seeking to fuel economic growth after the pandemic, had initially proposed about $4 trillion be spent on a broader range of infrastructure that included fighting climate change and providing care for children and the elderly.

The White House trimmed the offer to about $1.7 trillion in talks with senators in a bid to win Republican support in the closely divided U.S. Senate.

Psaki said on Monday that the White House has not ditched its plan for additional spending on items like free pre-kindergarten and paid family leave. She said the White House never saw the infrastructure negotiations as "one step."

“There is a reconciliation process that’s ongoing, and that addresses and includes a number of the president’s priorities,” Psaki said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democrats#Democratic#The U S Senate#Republicans#Cnn#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Special Report' panel on Biden pulling troops from Afghanistan

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You got -- is that a serious question?. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's absolutely a serious question. Do you trust the Taliban?. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan now inevitable?. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, it is not.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

White House: Actually, it's Republicans who are trying to defund the police

WASHINGTON — The White House is responding to relentless Republican charges that it wants to "defund the police" by embracing the message that there are, in fact, politicians angling to starve law enforcement of needed money: congressional Republicans. The White House launched the counteroffensive as advisers push to shore up...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden and Democrats face dilemma on vaccine mandates

Democrats including President Biden are grappling with what to do about the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations. The sharpest debate right now is centered on whether private businesses, federal workplaces and educational institutions should require proof of vaccination. If the White House encouraged such requirements, it would likely nudge some...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden executive order to target noncompete agreements -White House

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s upcoming executive order will target noncompete agreements, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. “The executive order will call on the FTC to adopt rules that could help to curtail (these) agreements,” Psaki said. “The order will also call on the Federal Trade Commission to adopt rules that ban unnecessary occupational licensing agreements.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — Congress is out of session with lawmakers back home for the holiday recess -- a traditional time for fireworks, parades, and yes, politicking. The fight for control of the evenly divided Senate will be the most dramatic showdown of 2022, and based on the candidates who have jumped in so far -- and those who are expected to -- there are a few changes to this month's ranking of the Senate seats most likely to flip partisan control.
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Biden’s speech represented a huge win for our Afghan allies, says Congressman Seth Moulton

President Joe Biden says the 20-year U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end by August 31. “This was a huge win today, for all of our Afghan friends and allies,” said Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine who served four tours in Iraq. “For the last several weeks, I have been asking for three things, in particular, from the [Biden] administration: a detailed plan, a commander to be in charge of it, and a commitment to see the mission through, and today the president mentioned all three of those.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham calls Biden's Afghanistan decision a 'disaster in the making'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called President Biden ’s decision to complete the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Aug. 31 a “disaster in the making.”. In a series of tweets, Graham said Biden has been “consistently” wrong on the war on terror, adding that the Afghanistan decision would “prove to be his biggest mistake yet.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Biden says Afghanistan interpreters welcome in US

While discussing the end of U.S. Military operations in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said Thursday that Afghan translators will be welcome in the U.S. The comments came during a press conference in the East Room of the White House, where Biden pledged to bring home American troops by Aug. 31 – capping off nearly 20 years of U.S. military activity in Afghanistan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

What Does Mitch McConnell Do Now?

To visit Mitch McConnell at his office in the Capitol, you must first pass through a faded world that he has meticulously preserved. A fireplace in the reception room still bears a crack left by a fire British soldiers set during the War of 1812. Through a doorway, a conference room displays portraits of former GOP Senate leaders, among them the luckless Charles McNary, who landed the job just when Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Democratic Party captured whopping majorities. Looking around the room and identifying his predecessors last week, the current Senate minority leader paused at the image of McNary, a largely forgotten figure. “This poor guy,” he said.

Comments / 2

Community Policy